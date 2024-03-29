Elephant Butte Lake to get million-dollar upgrade

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico's Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) has planned a $1 million project to upgrade comfort stations at Elephant Butte Lake State Park.

The project will begin April 1, 2024, and is anticipated to last through August of 2024. The project will demolish an antiquated comfort station at the park’s main entrance and completely renovate two campground comfort stations.

“We will have to close these stations as they are being worked on,” said Park Superintendent Chris Bolen. “We ask our visitors for patience and understanding during this process, which ultimately will produce facilities that enhance the overall park visitor experience for years to come.”

Vault and portable toilets will be available for campers during construction.