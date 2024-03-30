ABC-7 First Alert: Strong Winds Expected for Easter Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Good morning to you all and happy Easter Weekend! Our First Alert continues, as we will have yet another windy weekend which will put a little bit of a damper on weekend activities, but there will be ways you can still enjoy, so just keep reading.

Starting with today, the weather is warm, and the highs will be approaching 80 degrees across the area! They will stay warm through Easter, until we have another cool down. Still, not bad at all if you ask me. We do expect breezy to windy conditions particularly this afternoon, continuing through Monday.

You can expect gusts up to about 30-40 mph today, 40-50 mph tomorrow, and 30-40 mph for Monday. Yeah- definitely not ideal conditions for any weekend, but particularly for a holiday weekend.

Of course, while winds are never ideal, it is spring, which means this is very typical, and high winds will normally impact us at least once a week.

As of right now, these wind systems are lining up with our weekends (sad face). After Sunday, expect a temperature drop due to a cold front moving across the area. From our warm highs in the high 70s, we will return to the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

We will warm up through the week, and by next weekend are expected to have warm temperatures return again.

As far as rain chances go- it does seem like some models predict a little sprinkle here and there both tonight and tomorrow. Rain chances will become more likely on Monday with the cold front moving through the area.

Here's what I would recommend to all of you at home, getting ready to celebrate the holiday. I would not recommend having any gatherings outside, just bring them in. Easter egg hunts should happen the earlier the better, as later in the day it'll be a bit nasty outside.

Bring allergy medicine for you and your family, and sunglasses to prevent blowing dust from reaching your eyes. All in all, we can still have a nice holiday, but it will have to be a holiday spent inside!

Stay safe and happy Easter!