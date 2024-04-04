Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals hosting annual Miracle Maker Recognition Luncheon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Children’s Miracle Network partners is celebrating their year-round fundraising efforts. They say the fundraiser helps save and improve the lives of many children. The luncheon is hapening April 4, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Starlight Event Center 6th floor, located at 6650 Continental Drive, El Paso, Texas 79925.

The donations are used to fund healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care, according to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Alexa Velazquez, Children’s Miracle Network Program Director says "So, every time that cashiers of some of our partners ask customers: Would you like to donate $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network?” know that when donating, you contribute to reaching the goal of improving children’s lives."