Odessa man pleads guilty to cyberstalking in multiple states

Published 6:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 21-year-old Hugo Iram Cardona Jr. has pleaded guilty to three counts of cyberstalking in an El Paso federal court.

Court documents say Cardona used a two-factor authentication scheme to gain access to young women's' Snapchat accounts, where he would steal sensitive photographs and videos.

He would then contact the women on social media, demanding they "apologize" or he would publicly release the content. Cardona would also demand his victims video chat with him while engaging in sexually explicit

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations identified at least 15 victims located in El Paso, Colorado and Arizona.

Carter Diggs

