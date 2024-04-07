MUTTS Canine Cantina El Paso launches ‘MUTTS for Vets’ program

MUTTS Canine Cantina El Paso, in collaboration with Train to Serve Canine Academy and KLAQ, has announced the launch of the "MUTTS for Vets" program.

A guided training program with Train to Serve Canine ranges from $250 per month, with discounts available for military personnel. The program will offer two trained service dogs to veterans in the Borderland area at no cost to them.

With the cost of training and pairing a service animal with an owner often reaching up to $25,000, MUTTS initiated this to support local veterans in need.

Their goal is rooted in their dedication to giving back to the community and honoring those who have served the country.

MUTTS is inviting veterans residing in El Paso County or Las Cruces to nominate themselves or others for the program.

Nominations are open now until Thursday, April 11th, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Winners will be announced on April 15th.

Selected veterans must be present for an interview during the first week of May at MUTTS Canine Cantina El Paso's Grand Opening Event.

For more information or to submit a nomination, click here.