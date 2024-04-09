It’s National Safe Digging Month and Texans can win a free tree by participating in the Dig Hero Tree Giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can win a free tree in celebration of Safe Digging Month. Texas Gas Service wants to promote safety and a greener community. April typically marks the start of the spring planting season, home improvement projects and large-scale excavations. It's also National Safe Digging Month, and Texas Gas Service asks residents to commit to always digging safely. As a bonus, participants will have a chance to win a free tree.

"As a utility company dedicated to safety and environmental responsibility, we recognize the importance of safe digging practices," says Trey Pool, manager of public awareness and damage prevention for ONE Gas, the parent company of Texas Gas Service. "With our pledge challenge and tree giveaway, we hope to not only emphasize the importance of contacting 811 before digging but also to contribute to a healthier community." For the Dig Hero Tree Giveaway, Texas residents can take the 2024 Safe Digging Pledge at beadigherotexas.com. After taking the pledge, they are automatically entered into a random drawing to win a free tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Texas Gas Service says, winners get to pick the tree they wish to plant and receive information about energy savings gained from their tree. They also said the best way to avoid damage and injury or loss of service is to contact 811 or submitting a request at Texas811.org at least 48 hours, excluding weekends and holidays, before digging to learn the approximate location of buried facilities in your area.