Sun Metro announces they’re replacing aging ticket vending machines to improve service

Published 3:25 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro says they are beginning to replace more than a dozen ticket vending machines. They aim to improve the customer experience with the implementation of the new vending machines. The project started this week and will take about three weeks to be completed. It will involve ticket vending machines at multiple Sun Metro bus stops including: Pershing and Copia, Dyer and Van Buren, Dyer and Ellerthorpe. For a full list of locations, visit www.SunMetro.net/fares/where-to-buy/.

Gabby Hernandez

