Dominant UTEP Softball Claims 7-2 Victory in Series Finale Against WKU 

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team concluded their series against WKU with an impressive 7-2 victory in the series finale, showcasing a dominant performance at the plate on Sunday afternoon at the WKU Softball Complex.



UTEP improves to 25-19 (11-13 Conference USA) while WKU drops to 31-19-1 (16-8 CUSA).



The Miners wasted no time asserting their offensive prowess, with Lexi Morales igniting the scoring in the first inning with a sharp single, later advancing to second on Autumn Scott's sacrifice bunt. Halle Hogan's groundout advanced Morales to third, setting the stage for Ajia Richard to deliver a clutch RBI single down the left field line, putting UTEP on the board. The inning reached a crescendo when Lynne Sepulveda powered a home run to center field to establish a commanding 3-0 lead.



In the third inning, UTEP continued their offensive onslaught. With two outs, Hogan initiated a rally with a single through the left side. Richard and Sepulveda followed with consecutive walks, loading the bases for Ashlynn Allen. Allen seized the moment with a double to left field, driving in Richard and Hogan and extending the Miners' lead to 5-0.



Maintaining their momentum in the fifth inning, Hogan and Richard once again kickstarted the offense with back-to-back singles. Aaliyah Rebolledo entered the game as a pinch runner for Richard and moved into scoring position off Sepulveda's sacrifice bunt. Allen capitalized on the opportunity, reaching base on a fielder's choice and advancing to second, while a throwing error by WKU's catcher allowed Hogan to score. Bri Garcia added to the lead with a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Rebolledo home and stretching UTEP's advantage to 7-0.



WKU managed to break the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Cheyanne Sales delivered an RBI single, narrowing the gap to 7-1. In the seventh inning, WKU added one more run, but UTEP's defense held firm to secure the 7-2 victory.



Annika Litterio (2-2) earned her second win of the season, striking out two batters and only allowing four hits.



Notables

First UTEP softball team to play a full league schedule without getting swept in any series

UTEP handed WKU its first loss at home in CUSA play this season



ON DECK

With the regular season concluded, the Miners now turn their attention to the Conference USA Championship, set to take place in Las Cruces, New Mexico, hosted by NM State. In the opening round on May 8 at 2:30 PM MT, No. 6 seed UTEP will face off against No. 3 seed LA Tech.