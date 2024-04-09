Update on “CRRUA related issues” to be given at Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners meeting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- CRRUA interim director Juan Crosby is set to give an update Tuesday on issues surrounding the utility company, according to a Board of County Commissioners' agenda.

This comes after Crosby addressed concerns about water contamination in the southern part of Doña Ana County back on Friday during a Sunland Park town hall meeting.

Many residents spoke about their concerns during that meeting, with one woman bringing in a jar of water which appeared to be yellow.

One of the residents showed ABC-7 the letters they have received recently from CRRUA about the arsenic levels in the water. The letter reads "Camino Real Regional Utility Authority has levels of Arsenic above drinking water standards."

ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online.