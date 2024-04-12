Hiking safety tips for El Pasoans

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As warmer days are on the horizon, El Pasoans are getting ready to hit the trails.

The City of El Paso is hosting a hike tomorrow, part of their “Hike-A-Thon” series. The hike will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Knapp Land (8540 Mountain View Dr.). The series consists of a total of five hikes, those who complete four will receive a prize. To sign up and get a Hiking Passport, participants are encouraged to fill out an online form found in this link.

Hike-a-thon is a great opportunity for the community to go out in a big group, the strongest safety recommendation from El Paso Fire Department.

Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department told ABC-7 this keeps ensures everyone is safe, “It's best if you go with somebody else. Even better if you go with the group. That way everyone takes care of each other.”

Before heading to the trails, Dueñas says hikers should pack essential items like:

Water

Snacks

Fully charged phone

First Aid Kit

Dueñas stresses the importance of staying on designated trails, which are made by Texas State Parks Police to prevent hikers from getting lost, “We've had a lot of people have gotten lost. Maybe they want to find a cave or I know that there a lot of legends about things that can be found on the mountain, but a lot of times those either are nonexistent or they are pretty dangerous places,” he emphasizes.

Dueñas also reminds people to not touch animals or plants and urges caution when hiking with children, “Keep them in your eyesight so that way they are not going outside of their path.”

In addition to packing the right gear and staying on marked trails, hikers are encouraged to wear loose, comfortable clothing, long sleeves, and proper hiking boots.