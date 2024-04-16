Las Cruces Public Libraries hosting End-of-Life decisions presentation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day and in acknowledgement of this day, MaryKay Brady, representing End-of-Life Options New Mexico (EOLONM) and National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) will share information on Advanced Directives, Living Wills, Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare Decisions, and End-of-Life Options.

The Las Cruces Public Libraries will host the event at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in the Roadrunner Room at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. For information, contact Deanna Duffy, Librarian, at (575) 528-4005 or by email at dduffy@lascruces.gov.