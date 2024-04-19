El Paso Central Appraisal District says flyers advertising ‘Designation of Homestead Request’ don’t involve tax exemptions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As tens of thousands of El Pasoans are expected to protest their 2024 property valuations, some have a received a flyer for the purchase of a "Designation of Homestead".

ABC-7 obtained a flyer sent out by a company called 'Homestead Designation Services', which noted that it is a "Designation of Homestead Request".

Deputy Chief Appraiser with the El Paso Central Appraisal District told me that a "designation of homestead" is not the same thing as a homestead exemption, which can put a cap on the increase in your home's valuation, as long as you live there.

A "designation of homestead" is more of a legal term, which is rarely done, sometimes in cases of someone filing for bankruptcy, according to Stone.

"The designation of a homestead is like a legal state in Texas. If you live in your house, you have a homestead. Now for property tax purposes, that mainly applies to what exemptions you can get," according to Stone.

These flyers say it comes with a charge of $89.00.

The advertisements include several disclaimers, including "The designation of homestead under Texas Property Code is distinct from the homestead tax exemption".

The flyer as wrote, "Designation of homestead is not and does not affect homestead tax exemption."

ABC-7 looked up 'Homestead Designation Services' on the Better Business Bureau's website.

The company received a one out of five stars on customer reviews, and the BBB said it was not an accredited business, giving it a "B-" score.

Homestead exemptions must applied for, but can be done for free at the El Paso CAD building, located at 5801 Trowbridge Drive. Anyone with questions, can call El Paso CAD at (915) 780-2000.