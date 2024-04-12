Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso homeowners starting to receive 2024 home evaluations

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Central Appraisal District or El Paso CAD has begun mailing local home owners their 2024 home evaluations.

According to CAD, the deadline to submit a protest on a home evaluation is May 15th, or 30 days after you receive your home evaluation.

Once a protest is filed and scheduled, they can be held in-person, over the phone or through a video call.

Information directly from El Paso CAD can be found at the organization's website, linked here. The information includes details on what files homeowners can use as part of their protest. How the hearing and appeals process work, and important dates in the process of protesting your latest valuation.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content