El Paso homeowners starting to receive 2024 home evaluations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Central Appraisal District or El Paso CAD has begun mailing local home owners their 2024 home evaluations.

According to CAD, the deadline to submit a protest on a home evaluation is May 15th, or 30 days after you receive your home evaluation.

Once a protest is filed and scheduled, they can be held in-person, over the phone or through a video call.

Information directly from El Paso CAD can be found at the organization's website, linked here. The information includes details on what files homeowners can use as part of their protest. How the hearing and appeals process work, and important dates in the process of protesting your latest valuation.