More than 140 people are arrested for the charge of riot following border incident

Published 8:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks told ABC-7 that more than 140 people were arrested by the Department of Public Safety following an incident on April 12 where migrants tried to climb a chain link fence.

Hicks says those individuals arrested by DPS are subject to a riot charge.

"All of the individuals who were in that group are subject to a riot charge. I believe the Department of Public Safety has arrested and charged about 149 of those individuals. The law enforcement entity are the ones who actually make the decision on who they're going to arrest and who they're not going to arrest. And then they make the decision on what they're going to arrest. For once the charges make it to our office, then we make the decision on what we actually file charges for," said Hicks.

Tony Gutierrez

