Earth Day events happening in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking for a way to celebrate El Paso? Here are some events happening across El Paso Monday:

El Paso Community College's Earth Week celebration, dubbed 'Terra Week,' kicks off Monday. EPCC will host a discussion on Global Sustainability. The event starts at noon at the college's Valle Verde Campus in the AST Building Flexitorium-Room A150, 919 Hunter Drive.

An Earth Day walk and trash clean up will take place Monday at the Chamizal National Monument, 800 South Marcial Street. Organizers are asking you to bring gloves or another means to pick up litter.

Know of other events happening across El Paso this Earth Day? Contact our news team via email at news@kvia.com