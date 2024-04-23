El Paso DA Bill Hicks to hold news conference regarding ‘latest decision on riot charges involving migrants’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- District Attorney Bill Hicks announced Tuesday morning that his office would be holding a news conference about "the latest decision on riot charges involving migrants."

On Monday, County Court Judge Ruben Morales dismissed 140 charges against migrants for their participation in an April 12th 'riot' at the U.S.-Mexico border near Riverside High School.

His reason for dismissal was that Texas DPS Troopers didn't provide probable cause for their arrests.

While those charges were dismissed, they all still face federal charges for illegal entry, and will be turned over to federal custody from the state.

DA Hicks' office can also still indict the migrants on the riot participation charges at a later date.

Chief Public Defender Kelly Childress said Monday that the DA's office "would take a lack of integrity" if it ultimately indicted the migrants on those charges.

The news conference starts at 4:30 p.m.