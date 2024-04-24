High winds in El Paso intensifies spring allergies: tips from doctor to manage symptoms 

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- We are expecting high winds and dust tomorrow. With these recurring windy days, Borderland residents can expect spring allergies to intensify.

Dr. Ed Michelson, Professor and Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech's Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, warns that these allergies can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening for individuals with asthma.

Dr. Michelson says allergy symptoms such as itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, or coughing can be managed with over-the-counter medicines like Claritin, Allegra, or Zyrtec. However, he stresses the importance of seeking medical attention for severe symptoms, “For anyone who has unexplained shortness of breath, inability to catch their breath, chest pain related to their allergic reactions, it will be good to come and see us in the emergency department.”

As we prepare for the windy conditions, Dr. Michelson says people should avoid going outdoor, however if you do need to head out, he recommends wearing masks, “It won't help your eyes, but it definitely will help your nose and respiratory tract. Face masks block those allergens from getting into your nose.”

He also suggests using nasal spray, like Flonase, daily, “Start and keep taking the nasal spray for the remainder of the season. Most people will find within a week of using those sprays that they're much less sensitive to those allergens in the air and they can often even cut back on their Claritin or their own antihistamines.”