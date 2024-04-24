‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed processed by New Mexico Corrections Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was processed this morning by the New Mexico Corrections Department, according to Public Information Officer Brittany Roembach.

On March 6, she was found guilty by a New Mexico jury on one count of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021.

She was acquitted on a separate charge of tampering with evidence.

On April 15, Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Actor Alec Baldwin has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter with his trial scheduled for July.

Baldwin's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is considering the motion.