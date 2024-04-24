Skip to Content
News

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed processed by New Mexico Corrections Department

New Mexico Corrections Department
By
today at 7:37 AM
Published 8:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was processed this morning by the New Mexico Corrections Department, according to Public Information Officer Brittany Roembach.

On March 6, she was found guilty by a New Mexico jury on one count of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021.

She was acquitted on a separate charge of tampering with evidence.

On April 15, Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Actor Alec Baldwin has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter with his trial scheduled for July.

Baldwin's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is considering the motion.

Article Topic Follows: News
alec baldwin
hannah gutierrez reed
new mexico
rust shooting

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content