Fight at SISD Middle School goes viral on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video appearing to show a fight between two students at Hurshel Antwine Middle School Monday, is going viral on social media.

The video shows a teacher was caught in the middle of the fight and thrown to the ground.

Socorro ISD shared the following message with parents:

"Hello, this is Patricia Fernandez, principal of Hurshel Antwine Middle School. I am calling to inform you that an altercation occurred among students in a classroom on our campus today. This was an isolated incident between individual students. The students involved are being addressed by administration and law enforcement, as appropriate. There was no threat to other students or the campus. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hurshel Antwine Middle School and Team SISD."

ABC-7 has reached out to the Socorro AFT, we are waiting to hear back.