Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fight at SISD Middle School goes viral on social media

Fitfam El Paso
By
Updated
today at 11:19 AM
Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video appearing to show a fight between two students at Hurshel Antwine Middle School Monday, is going viral on social media.

The video shows a teacher was caught in the middle of the fight and thrown to the ground.

Socorro ISD shared the following message with parents:

"Hello, this is Patricia Fernandez, principal of Hurshel Antwine Middle School. I am calling to inform you that an altercation occurred among students in a classroom on our campus today. This was an isolated incident between individual students. The students involved are being addressed by administration and law enforcement, as appropriate. There was no threat to other students or the campus. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hurshel Antwine Middle School and Team SISD."

ABC-7 has reached out to the Socorro AFT, we are waiting to hear back.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content