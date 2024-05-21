Nicaraguan police are monitoring the brother of President Daniel Ortega

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s National Police appear to confirm that retired Gen. Humberto Ortega, brother of President Daniel Ortega, has been under guard since local media reports emerged two days earlier that police had surrounded his home. The police said in a statement that the Health Ministry had visited 77-year-old Humberto Ortega, who suffers from heart problems, in his home and evaluated his health without ever saying why he was under police guard. The police showed up the same day that online news outlet Infobae published a lengthy interview with Humberto Ortega, who led Nicaragua’s army during the 1980s.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.