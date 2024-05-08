Great Khalid Foundation to announce Mother’s Day Essay Contest winners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The El Paso Public Libraries and the Great Khalid Foundation are hosting an awards ceremony for the 2024 Great Khalid Foundation Mother’s Day Essay Contest. It is set to happen Wednesday, May 8th at 5 p.m. at Richard Burges Branch Library, 9600 Dyer street El Paso, TX 79924.

The Public Libraries says they received more than 300 entries for the contest from children ages 5 to 18 who were asked to write an essay describing why their mother or mother figure is the best. During the ceremony, winners will read their essays to audience members and Linda Wolfe, the mother of R&B icon, Khalid, will give out the awards. The winners will receive a prize package they can give to their mother or mother figures on Mother’s Day.