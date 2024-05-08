Paso del Norte Community Foundation to host Reimagine conference

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Nonprofit Conference Reimagine allows nonprofit executive leadership, staff, and board members to think, develop, network, and grow their organizations to better serve the community. Attendees will enjoy a full day of high-level thought leadership and skill-building.

The conference will discuss topics that are relevant to the challenges faced by nonprofit organizations today.

These include achieving sustainable success through a leadership mentality, understanding the role of AI and Technology, and driving positive social change through collaboration and shared mission.

Event details:

May 8, 2024-8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Starlight Event Center

6650 Continental Drive

El Paso, Texas 79925