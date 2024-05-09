AAA: Gas prices fluctuate in NM and TX

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That's 6 cents less than on this day last week and is 19 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Drivers in Fort Worth are paying the most in Texas on average at $3.37 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.03 per gallon that's according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch's survey of the major metropolitan areas in Texas.

“Despite another week of increasing demand for fuel, supplies are keeping pace,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices will likely fluctuate throughout May and could increase as the busy Memorial Day travel period nears.”

According to AAA New Mexico, the statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.25 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That's seven cents less when compared to this day last week and 24 cents less per gallon than on this day last year. Drivers in Farmington are paying the most on average at $3.31 per gallon while drivers in Albuquerque are paying the least at $3.16 per gallon, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch's survey of the major metropolitan areas in New Mexico.

"Despite another week of increasing demand for fuel, supplies are keeping pace," said AAA New Mexico spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. "Gas prices will likely fluctuate throughout May and could increase as the busy Memorial Day travel period nears." AAA has a new app where you can find current gas prices along their route. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.