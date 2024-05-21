City of El Paso unanimously votes to authorize city manager to sign contract of sale with Notes Live

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During today's board meeting, the City of EL Paso unanimously voted on Item 21.

Item 21 authorizes the city manager to sign a contract of sale with Notes Live, the Colorado-based music venue company, that is set to build the Sunset Amphitheater in Northeast El Paso.

The contract authorizes the sale of 17 acres of property located at the corner of Cohen Avene and U.S. Highway 54.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 4th.

