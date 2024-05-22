Skip to Content
City hosting public meetings for voter-approved All-Abilities Playground Project

May 21, 2024
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Capital Improvement and Parks and Recreation departments are hosting three open house public meetings to inform the community of the voter-approved All-Abilities Playground project. Two meetings were already hosted. The All-Abilities Playground project community meetings dates and times will be held Wednesday, May 22th at 6 pm at Joey Barraza and Vino Park, 11270 McCombs St. On Thursday, May 23rd at 6 pm at Don Haskins Rec Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr. and lastly on Wednesday, May 29 at 6 pm at Mission Valley: J.P. Shawver Park, 8100 Independence Dr. 

The Capital Improvement Department says they are exploring the project’s programming, playground theme, and site selection. They say that with this project they aims to create an All-Abilities Playground that caters to the diverse needs of the community. For more information, visit www.Elev8EP.com. 

