Missouri abortion ban wasn’t about lawmakers imposing religious beliefs, judge says

A Missouri judge has rejected the argument that lawmakers intended to “impose their religious beliefs on everyone” in the state when they passed a restrictive abortion ban. Judge Jason Sengheiser issued the ruling Friday in a case filed by more than a dozen Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist leaders who support abortion rights. They sought a permanent injunction last year barring Missouri from enforcing its abortion law and a declaration that provisions violate the Missouri Constitution. The Americans United for Separation of Church & State and the National Women’s Law Center, who sued on behalf of the religious leaders, responded in a joint statement that they were considering their legal options.

