EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Bank celebrated the grand opening of its West El Paso branch on May 22. The new location is at 251 Shadow Mountain Drive.

At the event, Ann Herkenhoff expressed her hopes that the bank will serve the community well.

"I'm proud and excited," Herkenhoff said, "I'm grateful for the support that we have received from our customers in the community. So very proud and excited."