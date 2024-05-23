Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, sued in groundbreaking monopoly lawsuit

Originally Published: 23 MAY 24 10:30 ET

Updated: 23 MAY 24 10:32 ET

By Brian Fung and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The US government and dozens of states sued Live Nation in a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that for years the parent company of Ticketmaster abused its industry dominance to harm concertgoers nationwide.

The long-expected lawsuit, filed in New York by the Justice Department and 30 state and district attorneys general, challenges the country’s biggest ticketing website and concert promoter, which regulators allege was the mastermind of a plan to stifle competition. The governments are seeking a jury trial and a breakup of the company.

If successful, the case could lead to sweeping changes in the market for live events – an industry that came under intense scrutiny in 2022 after glitches at Ticketmaster blocked millions from purchasing tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.