Museum of History exhibition examines gender identity amongst indigenous communities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of History spoke with ABC-7 about their ongoing exhibition ''Dualidad: Indigenous Gender Identity In The American Southwest And Mexico." The exhibition can be found on the second floor of the El Paso Museum of History and has been on display since March 28.

The exhibition seeks to highlight diverse gender identities and expressions recorded across various indigenous American and Mexican tribes, as well as examining the effect colonialism has had on these communities.

"Gender identity has always been an ideology that has existed way before colonization and it has always been an extensive look within gender," said Quetzaly Segovia, assistant curator for the El Paso Museum of History. "It hasn't always been binary historically."

The exhibition's title comes the Spanish term for two-spirit, an identity professed by many indigenous communities and individuals who identify as both male and female, according to the El Paso Museum of History.

The exhibition also utilizes contemporary works from local indigenous artists who identify as queer or two-spirit.

The exhibition will remain open until March 2025.