New Mexico gearing up for primary election

New Mexicans are getting ready to cast their ballots for the 2024 Primary Race.

Many Doña Ana County residents will be looking at the district attorney race. Current Democrat District Attorney Gerald Byers is running to keep is seat, facing Fernando Macias, Ramona Martinez, and Shaharazad Booth.

Last month, a judge disqualified Las Cruces Attorney Pedro Pineda after finding dozens of nominating petition signatures invalid, according to the Las Cruces Bulletin. The democratic nominee with the most votes will face off against Republican challenger Michael Cain, who runs unopposed.