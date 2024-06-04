Free summer meals offered at 32 El Paso ISD schools
El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)-The El Paso Independent School District will offer all community children ages 1 to 18 complimentary breakfast and lunch throughout the summer as part of the Seamless Summer Option meal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 12 through July 12 for high schools or through June 28 for elementary, Pre-K-8, and middle schools. Children ages 1 to 18 can eat at any participating site.
Breakfast will be served at elementary, PK-8, and middle schools from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m.
At the high schools, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., and Lunch will be served from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Our open sites are the following:
Aoy Elementary, 901 S. Campbell St. 79901
Duran Elementary, 5249 Bastille 79924
Powell Elementary, 4750 W. Ellenthorpe 79904
Crockett Elementary, 3200 Wheeling Ave. 79930
Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo Goodman 79912
Guerrero Elementary, 7530 Lakehurst Rd. 79912
Mesita Elementary, 3307 North Stanton. 79902
Barron Elementary, 11155 Whitey Ford St. 79934
Moye Elementary, 4825 Alps Dr. 79904
Wester Hills Elementary, 530 Thunderbird 79912
Hartley PK-8, 6201 Hughey Dr. 79925
Don Haskins PK-8, 500 Mulberry Ave. 79932
MacArthur PK-8, 8101 Whitus Dr. 79925
Murphree PK-8, 499 Cabaret 79912
Tinajero PK-8, 301 Lisbon 79905
Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy Dr. 79912
Magoffin Middle, 4931 Hercules Ave. 79904
Navarrete Middle, 3501 Hayes 79930
Richardson Middle, 11350 Loma Franklin Dr. 79934
Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle Dr. 79902
YWA, 2231 Arizona Ave. 79930
TMECHS, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North 79924
Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley Dr. 79924
Austin High, 3500 Memphis Ave. 79930
Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial St. 79905
Burges High, 7800 Edgemere Blvd. 79925
Chapin High, 7000 Dyer St. 79904
Coronado High, 100 Champions Pl 79912
El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster Ave. 79902
Franklin High, 900 N. Resler Dr. 79912
Irvin High, 5400 Sanders Ave. 79924
Jefferson High, 4700 Alameda 79905