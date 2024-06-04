Free summer meals offered at 32 El Paso ISD schools

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)-The El Paso Independent School District will offer all community children ages 1 to 18 complimentary breakfast and lunch throughout the summer as part of the Seamless Summer Option meal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 12 through July 12 for high schools or through June 28 for elementary, Pre-K-8, and middle schools. Children ages 1 to 18 can eat at any participating site.

Breakfast will be served at elementary, PK-8, and middle schools from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m.

At the high schools, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., and Lunch will be served from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Our open sites are the following:

Aoy Elementary, 901 S. Campbell St. 79901

Duran Elementary, 5249 Bastille 79924

Powell Elementary, 4750 W. Ellenthorpe 79904

Crockett Elementary, 3200 Wheeling Ave. 79930

Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo Goodman 79912

Guerrero Elementary, 7530 Lakehurst Rd. 79912

Mesita Elementary, 3307 North Stanton. 79902

Barron Elementary, 11155 Whitey Ford St. 79934

Moye Elementary, 4825 Alps Dr. 79904

Wester Hills Elementary, 530 Thunderbird 79912

Hartley PK-8, 6201 Hughey Dr. 79925

Don Haskins PK-8, 500 Mulberry Ave. 79932

MacArthur PK-8, 8101 Whitus Dr. 79925

Murphree PK-8, 499 Cabaret 79912

Tinajero PK-8, 301 Lisbon 79905

Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy Dr. 79912

Magoffin Middle, 4931 Hercules Ave. 79904

Navarrete Middle, 3501 Hayes 79930

Richardson Middle, 11350 Loma Franklin Dr. 79934

Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle Dr. 79902

YWA, 2231 Arizona Ave. 79930

TMECHS, 9570 Gateway Blvd. North 79924

Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley Dr. 79924

Austin High, 3500 Memphis Ave. 79930

Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial St. 79905

Burges High, 7800 Edgemere Blvd. 79925

Chapin High, 7000 Dyer St. 79904

Coronado High, 100 Champions Pl 79912

El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster Ave. 79902

Franklin High, 900 N. Resler Dr. 79912

Irvin High, 5400 Sanders Ave. 79924

Jefferson High, 4700 Alameda 79905