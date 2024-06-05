Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: City of El Paso activates cooling centers as temperatures rise

Published 12:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have now activated cooling centers throughout the community as triple-digit temperatures are forecasted over the next several days.

The centers will be open Wednesday, June 5 through Friday, June 7.

The cooling centers provide an indoor, air conditioned, environment for residents to visit and cool down throughout the day, according to the city.

The following free cooling centers are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • Galatzan Recreation Center (700 E. 7th)
  • Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)
  • Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)
  • Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad)
  • Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

The community can also visit City Public Libraries. They are open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.:

  • Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)
  • Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)
  • Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)
  • Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)
  • Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)
  • Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)
  • Memorial Park (3200 Copper)
  • Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)
  • Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)
  • Westside (125 Belvidere)

Staff will monitor temperatures to determine if the centers need to remain open beyond Friday.

Brianna Perez

