Texas Tech Health El Paso and UTEP announce new MedFuture cohort

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- MedFuture started last year and UTEP says it's creating pathways for qualified students to be admitted right out of high school to attend college and medical school in their hometown of El Paso. The announcement happened at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7th at the Medical Sciences Building II Auditorium, 137 Rick Francis St., El Paso, TX 79905.

The selected students are admitted to UTEP, and as program participants they receive conditional acceptance to Texas Tech Health El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine upon completion of their undergraduate degree at UTEP. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with UTEP as we welcome our new, second cohort,” said Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., president of Texas Tech Health El Paso and dean of the Foster School of Medicine. “This initiative provides an educational pathway for talented and highly competitive local students aspiring to attend medical school and serve patients in their hometown. MedFuture will help us address the physician shortage in our Borderplex while tackling the health care challenges faced by our residents."



At the event Adolpho and Debbie Telles announced a $50,000 gift for the Adolpho R. and Deborah L. Telles Family Scholarship and they announced that it will be matched by the KPMG Foundation to double its impact to $100,000. “Our first group of MedFuture students is well on their way towards earning a degree and I’m proud to be welcoming our second group,” said Heather Wilson, Ph.D., president of UTEP. “With the rigorous education and research opportunities available to them at UTEP and the great experience they’ll get at the Foster School of Medicine, I know they will become unstoppable doctors changing health care in our community.”



