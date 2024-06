LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Motorists driving on and around Foothills at Lohman Ave. will see a road closure this week.

The closure will happen Monday and Tuesday this week, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Volt, Inc. will be installing conduit for upgrades to their facilities.

For more information, you can call the Public Works Department's Construction Management team at 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.