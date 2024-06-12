Skip to Content
City of El Paso, Fort Bliss partnering to assist transitioning soldiers apply for city jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The signing of a Partnership Memorandum of Agreement between the U.S. Army and the City of El Paso is set to happen Wednesday, June 12th at 2 p.m. It will be held at the City Hall on 300 N. Campbell Main Conference room on the 2nd floor. The partnership will assist transitioning soldiers apply for city jobs.

City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher are set to attend. Military Affairs says with this proclamation, the U.S. Army Reserves will be sharing City of El Paso job employment opportunities throughout the nation with soldiers transitioning and looking for employment in El Paso.

