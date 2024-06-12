The City of Las Cruces has appointed a new city attorney

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Brad douglas is the new city attorney and will officially begin his role this Sunday June 16th. Douglas began serving as acting deputy city attorney in November 2022 and then was named interim city attorney in April 2023. Douglas has also been city prosecutor for the past 3 years and has private practice experience in criminal defense, civil litigation, and family law. Douglas says his goals are to work to make Las Cruces the most livable and safest city in the area.

