ABC-7 at 4: Glory Reborn founder shares memories over the past 21 years

El Paso, TX—Hilary Overton is a native El Pasoan who graduated from Loretto Academy about 20 years ago. When she was only 20, she started a midwifery clinic in Cebu, Philippines. She developed the reborn ministry into a healthcare service for the women of Cebu. The idea behind the clinic is to provide care to healthy Moms, babies, and hopeful hearts.

You can get involved by becoming a sponsor for a mom and by purchasing a shirt.

Helpful links:

www.gloryreborn.org

https://www.bonfire.com/store/glory-reborn/)