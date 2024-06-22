El Paso Community College culinary students host summer symposium

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College culinary students hosted the second annual Culinary Summer Symposium on Friday, June 21st. Students from the program hosted 60 high school students and provided them with free breakfast and lunch during the symposium.

The symposium featured local chefs and EPCC culinary staff. Students participated in hands-on workshops and demonstrations. Chefs and EPCC staff held demonstrations for students on Modern Cuisine, Culinary Techniques, Wicking Bed, Modern Plated Desserts, Infusion, and Molecular Gastronomy.