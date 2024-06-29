Jan. 6 shadows the 2024 campaign, but not on the debate stage. That alarms democracy advocates

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the first presidential debate, the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election weren’t center stage. And that’s alarming to democracy advocates. The insurrection is a big part of campaigns this year but it’s sometimes obscured by the race for the White House. Trump is under indictment for working to overturn the results of the election four years ago, but he said during the debate that he had “nothing to do” with the Jan. 6 insurrection. In response, President Joe Biden failed to forcefully hold Trump accountable. The Democratic chairman of the House Jan. 6 is warning of the potential of another Capitol attack.

