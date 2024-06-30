ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Showers and thunderstorms continue to blanket the Borderland

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the showers and thunderstorms that continue to drench the Borderland.

There is a Flash Flood Warning for Central El Paso County until 4 PM today. This warning includes the following areas: East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint, San Elizario, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Sparks, Fort Bliss Northeast, Montana Vista, Biggs Field and Homestead Meadows.

The Borderland is experiencing a monsoonal pattern which will linger for the next several days. Likewise, temperatures may stay around and below normal because of this.

Looking forward to the Fourth of July, rain chances will be low.