Flash flooding continues, Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management issues immediate evacuation

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation order for those near Rio Ruidoso.

Authorities are asking residents to move to higher ground immediately.

The Village of Ruidoso has set up a shelter at White Mountain Relief Center, 687 Hull Road.

The Village of Ruidoso is making sand bags available for residents at Fire Station 2, 606 White Mountain Drive.

Ruidoso leaders ask residents to protect their property from the flood water since more rain is on the forecast for the next several days.