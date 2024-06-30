Skip to Content
News

Flash flooding continues, Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management issues immediate evacuation

Jesus Figueroa
By
New
Published 4:01 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation order for those near Rio Ruidoso.

Authorities are asking residents to move to higher ground immediately.

The Village of Ruidoso has set up a shelter at White Mountain Relief Center, 687 Hull Road.

The Village of Ruidoso is making sand bags available for residents at Fire Station 2, 606 White Mountain Drive.

Ruidoso leaders ask residents to protect their property from the flood water since more rain is on the forecast for the next several days.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content