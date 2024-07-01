Wildfire forces Alaska’s Denali National Park to temporarily close entrance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A wildfire burning near the entrance of Denali National Park and Preserve has forced the temporary closure of one of Alaska’s most popular tourist destinations. Cars have been turned around Monday at the park’s only entrance. Tour buses were canceled and public facilities were closed, including the visitor’s center about a five-hour drive north of Anchorage. Officials say about 50 firefighters and aircraft dropping retardant and water are keeping the fire from advancing toward the park. The fire burning in black spruce was reported Sunday about a mile north of the park’s entrance. It was estimated to be about one half of a square mile in size.

