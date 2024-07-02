Biden plans to meet with Democratic governors and look to shore up support after shaky debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet with Democratic governors as he attempts to solidify support among his party’s top leaders after last week’s shaky debate performance. The discussion will come Wednesday and is likely to be mostly virtual, according to two people familiar with Biden’s plan. They insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss a schedule that hadn’t yet been made public. The president had otherwise announced a largely politics-free postdebate schedule, including planning to host July 4 celebrations at the White House for Thursday’s holiday. The meeting is the strongest indication yet that Biden is attempting to calm fears among some Democrats, who worry he may not be up to continuing a campaign.

