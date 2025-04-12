UTEP Softball Shut Out by Sam Houston 

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball was held scoreless, falling 2-0 to Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon at the Bearkat Softball Complex in game two of the weekend series.

Despite multiple offensive sparks throughout the game, the Miners (15-23, 5-12 CUSA) couldn’t push a run across as Sam Houston (22-21, 10-7 CUSA) capitalized on timely hitting in the third inning to secure the win.

Game Recap

Both teams managed early singles — UTEP’s Marissa Burchard reached with a bunt in the first, while SHSU’s Bella Perez singled up the middle. Sam Houston threatened in the second with runners on second and third but couldn’t bring them home.

The Bearkats broke through in the third on a solo home run from Jenny Robison, followed by an RBI single from Samantha Graeter after a pair of walks to take a 2-0 lead.

UTEP looked to respond in the fourth with Burchard reaching again, but the Bearkats held strong. Sam Houston loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but UTEP escaped without further damage.

Halle Hogan singled in the fifth for UTEP, and the Miners had a final chance in the seventh. Pinch hitter Paige Lassiter singled, and Cece Marquez advanced to second, while Hogan walked to put two on. But SHSU recorded the final out to secure the win.

On Deck

The series wraps up Sunday, April 13, with first pitch set for 11:30 a.m. MT.

