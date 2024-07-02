Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian families are streaming out of a southern Gaza city after the Israeli military ordered an evacuation of much of Khan Younis. One family fled north to a site inside an Israeli-declared safe zone, but hours later, an airstrike hit the building, killing 12 people, most of the women and children from the family. The evacuation order has also triggered a panicked flight of staff and patients from one of Khan Younis’ main hospital, which the Red Cross said could no longer function. The new exodus is the third in as many months, driving more Palestinians into packed tent camps with squalid conditions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.