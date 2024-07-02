Haiti police retake control of a police station in the capital that was attacked by gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say they have regained control of a police station in Haiti’s capital that has been the target of armed gangs in recent months. Lionel Lazarre, spokesperson of a police union, said Monday that the station in Gressier located in the western tip of Port-au-Prince was most recently attacked on Sunday in an assault that killed an unknown number of civilians. He said armed groups burned houses in the area and caused panic within the community. The attack comes days after hundreds of Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti to help release the country from the tight hold of armed criminal gangs.

