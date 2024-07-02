In wake of Supreme Court ruling, Biden administration tells doctors to provide emergency abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling emergency room doctors they must perform emergency abortions when necessary to save a pregnant woman’s health. That’s following last week’s 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that failed to settle a legal dispute over whether state abortion bans override the federal law that requires hospitals to stabilize patients. The Health and Human Services agency will also resume investigations into complaints against emergency rooms in Idaho, after the Supreme Court ruled that hospitals there must be allowed to perform emergency abortions for now, despite the state’s abortion ban.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.