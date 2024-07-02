Mississippi erases some restrictions on absentee voting help for people with disabilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising the restrictions it set last year on absentee ballot assistance to voters who have disabilities or cannot read or write. A short list of allowable helpers was blocked by a judge who said it violated the federal Voting Rights Act. An updated state law took effect Monday. It matches the federal law by saying any voter who is blind, disabled or unable to read or write may receive help from a person they choose, other than their employer or union. Greta Kemp Martin is litigation director for Disability Rights Mississippi. She says the updated law ensures voters’ voices are respected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.