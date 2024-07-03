Ahead of Iran’s presidential runoff, a floated rise in gasoline prices may spark new protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Comments suggesting that Iran’s reformist presidential candidate could increase government-set gasoline prices have raised fears of a repeat of nationwide protests. Economists long have warned Iran needs to overhaul its system of subsidies, estimated to cost the Islamic Republic tens of billions of dollars a year. But a similar move in 2019 triggered mass demonstrations and a bloody crackdown that grew even more intense after the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for violating the Islamic dress code. An official in the campaign of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government would handle any fuel price increase without any outcry. Iranian vote in a runoff election on Friday.

