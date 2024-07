Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food

NEW YORK (AP) — A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York’s Kennedy Airport after passengers were served spoiled food. A Delta spokesperson says the redeye flight took off from Detroit around 11 p.m. Tuesday and landed in New York at 4 a.m. Wednesday after some passengers said they had eaten spoiled food. The Fire Department of New York says emergency medical responders met the flight and treated 12 passengers. It’s not clear how many of the flight’s 277 passengers ate the spoiled food. Delta says it is investigating.

